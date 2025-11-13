Delhi car blast: Terrorists planned big attacks on Dec. 6, say officials

Indian government investigation into the horrific bomb blasts that took place near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening revealed that doctors linked to the terror attack, including Dr Umar Nabi, the one who was driving the explosives-laden car, had planned to attack in multiple locations across Delhi and the NCR region on December 6.

According to news agency PTI, which cited officials, the plan was plotted to avenge the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Officials involved in the investigation of the blast, which killed 13 people and injured several others, said Umar and another key suspect, Dr Muzammil Ganai, met active operatives of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) during their visit to Turkey in 2021.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that at least eight suspects had planned to carry out a series of blasts at four locations and intended to move to four cities in groups of two each. Each group was supposed to carry multiple IEDs with them. The Red Fort blast accused, Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen, jointly raised around INR 2 million in cash, which was handed over to Umar.

He later procured more than 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser worth INR 3 lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and nearby areas for IED preparation. There was also a monetary dispute between Umar and Dr Muzammil. Umar created a group of two to four members on the Signal app.

A National Security Guard (NSG) team, accompanied by a sniffer dog, investigated Khandawali village, Faridabad, where a red Ford EcoSport was seized. The vehicle is suspected to be linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case.

How Was December 6 Plan Busted?

Details of the plan were revealed after the police questioned the eight arrested men and interrogated their friends and family. The plan was foiled by the arrest of Muzammil Ahmed Ghani, alias Musaib, who taught at Al Falah University in Faridabad. Authorities claimed that a trip to Turkey in 2021 with Ghani had dramatically altered and radicalized Umar.

Following the trip, Umar allegedly began collecting explosives, including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and sulfur, with Ghani and began storing them in and around the Al Falah campus.

Delhi Car Blast: DNA Sample of Dr Umar

Officials confirmed that DNA test results have established that Dr. Umar Nabi was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 13 people and injuring 20 others.

According to the findings, DNA samples collected from bones, teeth, and clothing recovered from the blast site matched 100 per cent with those of Umar’s mother and brother. Umar’s mother was detained in Pulwama to provide samples for the test.

“We have taken the suspect’s mother to collect DNA samples and match them with the remains found at the blast site,” a police official said.

Officials said Umar’s leg was found trapped between the steering wheel and accelerator after the explosion.

Along with his mother, his two brothers were also detained by police on Monday night, shortly after the blast, which occurred at 6:52 pm near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station.

--Agencies