Five new foreign envoys present credentials to President Dissanayake

Three newly appointed Ambassadors and two High Commissioners to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (13).

The new ambassadors and high commissioners who presented their credentials today are as follows:

1. Ms. Isabelle Marie Catherine Martin, High Commissioner of Canada (based in Colombo)

2. Mr. Wiebe Jakob De Boer, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (based in Colombo)

3. Mr. Matthew John Duckworth, High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Australia (based in Colombo)

4. Mr. Abdenor Khelifi, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria (based in New Delhi)

5. Mr. Benedikt Höskuldsson, Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland (based in New Delhi)

President Dissanayake warmly welcomed the diplomatic delegation and extended his best wishes to them, and invited them to work together to strengthen bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, the PMD reported.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake also attended the event.