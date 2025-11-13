President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism

President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, alleged that it was disclosed to him, during a discussion with intelligence officers, the manner in which public tax money had previously been spent to fund extremist elements.

The President made this statement while attending the JVP’s 36th Commemoration of November Heroes (Il Maha Viru Samaruma), held today (13) at the Viharamahadevi Open Air Theatre in Colombo.

He further stated that the incumbent government has established a predictable economy.

The President noted that the government has succeeded in increasing state revenue beyond the expected level.

During the event, floral tributes were paid in memory of the founder of the JVP, Rohana Wijeweera, and the other deceased members of the party.