Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Prevailing rainy conditions are expected to continue in the Northern and Eastern provinces due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance developing to the east of the island, today (14), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers may occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.