Two including woman arrested for aiding and abetting Kotahena shooting incident

Two suspects including a woman have been arrested for aiding and abetting the recent shooting and murder of a person in the Kotahena area, by the Colombo District Crime Division, yesterday (13).

The male suspect has been identified as the alleged driver of the car used by the shooter to carry out the shooting, while the arrested woman is alleged to have provided accommodation to the suspects involved in the incident, police said.

The male suspect has been identified as a 27-year old resident of Colombo 13, while the arrested woman, aged 32-years old, is a resident of Maharagama area.

The Colombo District Crime Division is currently conducting further investigations into the suspects under detention orders.

According to police, the shooting had occurred on November 07 along 16th Lane, Kotahena, when a group of assailants arrived in a car, opened fire, and subsequently fled the scene.

The victim, identified as a 43-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries following the incident.

Investigations revealed that the individual who was killed in the shooting incident was an associate of notorious underworld figure Balachandran Pushparaj, also known as “Pukudu Kanna.”