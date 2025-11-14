Second reading vote on 2026 Budget in Parliament today

November 14, 2025   07:50 am

The Second Reading vote of the 2026 Budget is scheduled to be held today (14) at 6 p.m., the Parliament’s Department of Communication announced.

The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 (the Budget Speech) was presented to Parliament on November 07, by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

Accordingly, the entire Budget debate is scheduled to be held until December 5, 2025.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 5.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 5.

Accordingly, the debate on the 2026 Budget is scheduled to be held daily during the Budget Period, except on public holidays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, the opposition has announced that it will vote against the 2026 Budget during the Second Reading today.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP D.V. Chanaka stated that he would vote against this year’s Budget as it does not provide adequate relief to the public.

Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka also confirmed that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will oppose the 2026 Budget.

