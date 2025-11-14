World Diabetes Day to be marked with awareness programs tomorrow

The Sri Lanka Diabetes Federation has organized a social service program to be held tomorrow (15) in commemoration of World Diabetes Day, which falls today (14).

A diabetes awareness walk is scheduled to begin at 6.30 a.m. tomorrow from the Colombo Public Library premises.

In addition, a series of awareness programs, including a health camp, will be conducted at the Colombo Municipal Council Grounds from 7.30 a.m.

The Sri Lanka Diabetes Federation stated that all activities will be carried out free of charge.