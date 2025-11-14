Hotel employee arrested for stealing foreign currency from Dutch tourist

A hotel employee has been taken into custody by the Colombo Fort Police following a complaint lodged by a Dutch female tourist regarding the theft of foreign currency from her wallet.

According to police, the incident occurred on the evening of 11 November 2025, while the official complaint was filed with the Colombo Fort Police yesterday (13).

The complainant, who was staying with another woman in a special guest room at a hotel within the Colombo Fort Police Division, discovered that Dirhams and Euros amounting to approximately Rs. 330,000 in local currency had gone missing.

Following the report, received through the Tourist Police, officers of the Colombo Fort Police promptly initiated investigations. These led to the arrest of a 41-year-old suspect from Kandana, who was employed at the hotel.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to taking the money while the foreign guests were out of the room and subsequently transferring the stolen currency through a financial institution in the Ja-Ela area, said police.

The suspect is expected to be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (14).

Further inquiries are being carried out by the Colombo Fort Police.