Hotel employee arrested for stealing foreign currency from Dutch tourist

Hotel employee arrested for stealing foreign currency from Dutch tourist

November 14, 2025   09:56 am

A hotel employee has been taken into custody by the Colombo Fort Police following a complaint lodged by a Dutch female tourist regarding the theft of foreign currency from her wallet.

According to police, the incident occurred on the evening of 11 November 2025, while the official complaint was filed with the Colombo Fort Police yesterday (13).

The complainant, who was staying with another woman in a special guest room at a hotel within the Colombo Fort Police Division, discovered that Dirhams and Euros amounting to approximately Rs. 330,000 in local currency had gone missing.

Following the report, received through the Tourist Police, officers of the Colombo Fort Police promptly initiated investigations. These led to the arrest of a 41-year-old suspect from Kandana, who was employed at the hotel.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to taking the money while the foreign guests were out of the room and subsequently transferring the stolen currency through a financial institution in the Ja-Ela area, said police.

The suspect is expected to be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (14). 

Further inquiries are being carried out by the Colombo Fort Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism (English)

President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism (English)

NPP budget rejected in Dodangoda PS by opposition majority (English)

NPP budget rejected in Dodangoda PS by opposition majority (English)

Online loan scheme caused a tragic suicide, Opposition Leader demands action (English)

Online loan scheme caused a tragic suicide, Opposition Leader demands action (English)

Sri Lankan crew remanded in Maldives until trial in record 350kg drug bust case (English)

Sri Lankan crew remanded in Maldives until trial in record 350kg drug bust case (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)