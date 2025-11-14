Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident in Warakapola

A motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run incident early this morning (14) near the 36 Kanda Kovil on the Colombo–Kandy main road in the Warakapola Police Division.

Warakapola Police, acting on information that a motorcyclist had been found injured on the roadside, transported the victim to the Warakapola Hospital. However, doctors confirmed that he was already deceased upon admission.

The deceased has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Ganemulla, police said.

Police suspect that the victim died as a result of a road accident and that the vehicle involved had fled the scene without stopping.

The body has been placed at the Warakapola Hospital morgue, and further investigations are underway by the Warakapola Police.