Former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa surrenders to court

November 14, 2025   10:26 am

Former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa has appeared before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (14) after a warrant was issued for his arrest yesterday.

He has reportedly arrived to surrender to the court with regard to the warrant.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of Halloluwa for failure to appear before the court over an incident involving a false complaint.

Halloluwa allegedly filed a complaint claiming that a group of people had opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in in the Narahenpita area.

The suspect had failed to appear in court when the case was called yesterday.

Accordingly, the Magistrate had ordered the issuance of a warrant for his arrest and production before the court.

