The Sri Lanka Professional Principals’ Association has issued a statement today (14) clarifying details regarding the alleged school principal who was arrested with narcotics recently.

The individual, a primary school principal in the Eppawala area of Anuradhapura, was arrested on 5 November with over one kilogram of heroin in his possession.

Regarding the individual in question, the statement says that although the official arrested with drugs was referred to as a “Principal,” he is not a graded principal of the Sri Lanka Principal Service.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Professional Principals’ Association states that it has now been confirmed that he is an official of the Sri Lanka Teaching Service and that he is covering the duties of a principal.

The statement further emphasizes that the term “Principal” can be used exclusively for graded officers of the Sri Lanka Principal Service.

The Sri Lanka Professional Principals’ Association further states that the use of the title “Principal” by someone who is not a graded officer in the Principal Service is an injustice to the Principal Service.

Furthermore, the notice stresses that when presenting information about the arrested official, he should be referred to as an “Official of the Sri Lanka Teaching Service.”