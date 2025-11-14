NPP budget defeated in Padiyathalawa PS vote

The National People’s Power (NPP) budget has been defeated in the budget vote held at the Padiyathalawa Pradeshiya Sabha.

The budget, which was presented by PS Chairman Anura Rajapaksa, received 8 votes in favor and 12 votes against. The total membership count of the Padiyathalawa Pradeshiya Sabha is 20.

Meanwhile, the budget of the Thanamalwila Pradeshiya Sabha initially resulted in a tie, with 17 votes in favor and 17 votes against.

Following the tie, the chairman of the council cast the deciding vote, enabling the National People’s Power to secure approval for the budget at the Thanamalwila Pradeshiya Sabha.