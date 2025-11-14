Six students from Ruhuna Uni. hospitalised after wasp attack

A group of students from the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Ruhuna have been hospitalized following a wasp attack this morning (14), police reported.

The students, who had arrived for a practical workshop at the Plantation Training Center in the Morar Estate in Bogawantalawa, were attacked by a swarm of wasps after a wasp nest in a tree was disturbed.

Six students sustained injuries as a result of the attack and were admitted to the Bogawantalawa Regional Hospital, police reported.

Many students from several universities are currently staying in hostels at the location for the practical workshop and are expected to take part in the workshop activities, Ada Derana reporter said.

Bogawantalawa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.