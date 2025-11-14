Warrant issued for ex-NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwas arrest recalled

November 14, 2025   01:33 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has recalled the arrest warrant issued on former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa. 

Halloluwa appeared before Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva through his attorney today (14), Ada Derana reporter said. 

His attorney informed the court that the defendant had been unable to appear before the court yesterday (13) as he had undergone surgery and requested to recall the arrest warrant issued yesterday. 

Accordingly, the Additional Magistrate ordered the recall of the arrest warrant and fixed the case to be taken up again on January 22, 2026.

