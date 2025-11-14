Sri Lankan worker found murdered in Israel  Ambassador

Sri Lankan worker found murdered in Israel  Ambassador

November 14, 2025   01:41 pm

A 38-year-old Sri Lankan national from Galle, who had arrived in Israel two months ago for employment in construction sector, was reportedly found murdered last night (13).

According to Israeli authorities, the incident has been confirmed as a murder committed by an individual of African origin.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara, stated that the case is being investigated by the Interpol branch of the Israeli Police.

The victim had arrived in Israel just two months ago under a employment offer facilitated by the Sri Lankan government, he added.

