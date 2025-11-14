Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for Innovative Brand of the Year at SLIM Awards

“Ada Derana” was presented with the Bronze Award in the ‘Innovative Brand of the Year’ category at the 24th SLIM Brand Excellence Awards held in Colombo.

The 24th SLIM Brand Excellence Award Ceremony was held last night at the Monarch Imperial in Colombo.

SLIM Brand Excellence Awards celebrates brand excellence at the highest most level in the country, honoring exceptional marketing efforts and outstanding brand stories.

‘Innovative Brand of the Year’ refers to a brand that showcases outstanding innovation in product development, packaging, service, route to market, brand communications, technology and any other aspect of the product mix.