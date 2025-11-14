Fire breaks out at 1,500-year-old Yongqing temple in China

Fire breaks out at 1,500-year-old Yongqing temple in China

November 14, 2025   03:54 pm

A fire broke out at the reconstructed historical temple, Yongqing Temple, in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred at 11.24am. The three-story wooden Wenchang Pavilion within the temple caught ablaze, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air. 

After the fire, only the concrete frame of the pavilion remained. No one was injured or killed in the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

With a history of 1500 years, the temple was built in 536 in the Southern Liang dynasty on Fenghuang Mountain. It was also referred to as one of the “four hundred eighty splendid temples” of the Southern Dynasties in the poem composed by the famous Tang Dynasty poet Du Mu. 

Wenchang Pavilion in the temple was the hermitage of Shi Naian at the end of the Yuan Dynasty, where he wrote Water Margin, which is considered one of the four masterpieces of Chinese literature. 

However, the current pavilion was reconstructed in 1993, after the original building was demolished and the monks were dismissed in 1958.

Source: China News
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism (English)

President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism (English)

NPP budget rejected in Dodangoda PS by opposition majority (English)

NPP budget rejected in Dodangoda PS by opposition majority (English)

Online loan scheme caused a tragic suicide, Opposition Leader demands action (English)

Online loan scheme caused a tragic suicide, Opposition Leader demands action (English)

Sri Lankan crew remanded in Maldives until trial in record 350kg drug bust case (English)

Sri Lankan crew remanded in Maldives until trial in record 350kg drug bust case (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)