Govt to expand Suwa Seriya ambulance fleet to 500 vehicles

The government has planned to expand the “Suwa Seriya” ambulance fleet to 500 vehicles by integrating the service with the latest technologies, according to Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

He made this statement while addressing a special training program held aimed at enhancing the skills of the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) at the “Suwa Seriya” Foundation.

The Health Minister stated that the necessary plans and measures are currently underway, with efforts focused on modernizing the ambulance service through the incorporation of advanced global technologies.

Furthermore, Jayatissa said that discussions are ongoing with the Indian government to procure an additional 100 ambulances.

In addition, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is expected to provide 20 ambulances under loan assistance, and another 25 ambulances as a grant, he added.