Over 16,000 arrested in Nation United island-wide anti-drug raids

November 14, 2025   05:00 pm

More than 16,000 individuals have been arrested thus far during the nationwide operation launched to eradicate drugs from the country under the theme “Nation United – National Drive”, aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

Accordingly, from October 30, up to yesterday (13), police have conducted 16,915 raids, during which 16,738 individuals have been taken into custody.

Investigations have been initiated regarding 20 individuals in connection with illegal assets and detention orders have been obtained for 396 suspects.

During these operations, police seized 110 kg and 556 g of heroin, 600 kg and 947 g of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), 10 g of cocaine and 458 kg and 216 g of cannabis.

Furthermore, police have taken into custody over 1 million cannabis plants, 4 kg and 847 g of kush, 25 kg and 483 g of hashish and 41,874 narcotic pills during raids.

Furthermore, following island-wide raids police have taken steps to direct 313 individuals to rehabilitation.

