Low-level atmospheric disturbance in east of Sri Lanka to bring heavy showers

November 14, 2025   05:16 pm

The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists to the east of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology said.

Under its influence, showers or thundershowers are expected at times in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Northern province and in the Trincomalee district, the Met. Department noted.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

