Tourist arrivals in 2025 nearing 2 million

November 14, 2025   05:39 pm

A total of 82,270 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in November, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 20,217 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 24.6%. Furthermore, 10,668 persons from Russia, 6,312 from Germany, 5,765 from the United Kingdom and 3,506 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of November.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,972,957 with the release of the latest figures for November.

Among them, 443,622 individuals are from India, 180,592 from the UK, 144,308 Russia, 123,053 from Germany and 115,400 are from China, the SLTDA noted.

