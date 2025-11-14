SriLankan Airlines unveils new self-check-in kiosks

November 14, 2025   07:33 pm

SriLankan Airlines’ Airport and Ground Services, the sole ground handling provider at Sri Lanka’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), has expanded its self-check-in service for passengers of commercial airlines ahead of the upcoming winter travel season.

More than 300,000 tourists are expected to visit Sri Lanka in December, according to authorities.

The move follows the installation of 20 new self-check-in kiosks at the BIA departure terminal last month, bringing the total to 28. Developed by the airline’s in-house IT team, the system aims to improve efficiency and enhance the overall passenger experience in support of Sri Lanka’s tourism growth efforts.

The system allows travelers to complete their check-in independently, select seats, print boarding passes, and generate bag tags in a few simple steps, helping reduce queues and ease congestion at the terminal.

