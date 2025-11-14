Multiple dead as double-decker bus ploughs through shelter in Stockholm

A bus crashed into a bus shelter central Stockholm with several confirmed fatalities and even more serious injuries.

Police have described the situation as a “serious incident,” with the cause of the crash still unknown.

The bus driver has been arrested.

It is thought that he suffered from sort of illness.

The incident is being investigated as aggravated manslaughter and not a terrorist attack.

According to the fire service, the rush-hour scene is extremely chaotic.

Five people were injured, two of whom were taken to hospital.

The police have confirmed that two people died in the accident.

The incident took place at 3:24pm in Valhallavägen in Östermalm.

“At this time, the police are not commenting on information about the number, gender or ages of victims,” the police said in a statement.

One person who lives in the area described hearing a loud band.

“I was lying in my room, heard a loud bang and heard several people screaming.

“Then I ran to the window and saw a bus that had crashed and several people on the ground.”

Michelle Mackey has just gotten off the bus when the accident occurred.

“I witnessed total chaos,” she said.

“I will have nightmares.”

Shortly before 5pm, the rescue services completed its operation at the scene.

According to the emergency services, the bus was not in service and no passengers were on the bus.

The double-decker belongs to the company Transdev.

Source: The Sun

--Agencies