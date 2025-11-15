Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

November 15, 2025   07:21 am

The Meteorology Department states that the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists to the east of the island.

Under its influence, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, and Eastern provinces.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Northern Province and in the Trincomalee District, the statement said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Marketers must convince the govt. on the way forward  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Marketers must convince the govt. on the way forward  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for 'Innovative Brand of the Year' at SLIM Awards (English)

Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for 'Innovative Brand of the Year' at SLIM Awards (English)

NPP budget defeated in Padiyathalawa PS vote (English)

NPP budget defeated in Padiyathalawa PS vote (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-14

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-14

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism (English)

President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism (English)

NPP budget rejected in Dodangoda PS by opposition majority (English)

NPP budget rejected in Dodangoda PS by opposition majority (English)