Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists to the east of the island.

Under its influence, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, and Eastern provinces.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Northern Province and in the Trincomalee District, the statement said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.