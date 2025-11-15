Committee Stage debate of 2026 Appropriation Bill works off today

November 15, 2025   07:35 am

The debate on the Committee Stage or the Third Reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, or the 80th Budget Speech, is scheduled to commence today (15) in parliament.

The Second Reading debate, which began on November 8, continued for six days and concluded with the vote held yesterday (14) at 6.00 p.m., as scheduled by the Department of Communication of Parliament.

The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 was passed in Parliament yesterday (14) with a majority of 118 votes. A total of 160 Members of Parliament voted in favour of the Budget, while 42 voted against it. Eight MPs abstained from voting.

Beginning today, the Committee Stage debate on the Appropriation Bill will proceed for 17 days, including three Saturdays, and is expected to conclude on December 5. 

Following that, the vote on the Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill will be held on December 5 at 6.00 p.m.

With this, the full Budget debate spans from November 8 to December 5, 2025.

The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget Speech) was presented to Parliament on November 7 by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as Minister of Finance. The President arrived at the Chamber at around 1.30 p.m., following tradition by entering from the Office of the President located within the Parliament premises, led by the Serjeant-at-Arms.

The presentation of the Budget proposals continued until 5.50 p.m.

