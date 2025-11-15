Teenage girl murdered over suspected lovers quarrel

A 16-year-old girl was attacked to death with a sharp weapon at her residence in the Panwilatenna area of Millagahamula, within the jurisdiction of the Gampola Police Division, last night (14).

According to the Gampola Police, initial investigations indicate that the murder was linked to a dispute over a love affair.

The suspect has been identified, and further investigations are underway to apprehend him, said police.

The victim’s body remains under police protection at the scene, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted following the Magistrate’s inquest.