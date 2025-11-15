Select committee to review legal framework for PC polls - Bimal

Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake, informed Parliament that a Select Committee will be appointed to review the legal framework pertaining to the conduct of Provincial Council Elections and to take the necessary steps to expedite the electoral process.

He made these remarks in response to a question raised by MP Dayasiri Jayasekara in Parliament today (15).

“During the Committee Stage Debate, the Minister of Public Administration had discussed a proposal to present a Special Select Committee to examine matters related to Provincial Council functions and the holding of elections,” Minister Ratnayake said.

Accordingly, the government will appoint this Special Select Committee and commence the related work concerning the Provincial Councils, he added.