Nov. 21 rally not to elevate anyone to power, but to remind govt of promises  Namal

Nov. 21 rally not to elevate anyone to power, but to remind govt of promises  Namal

November 15, 2025   11:55 am

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has accused the government of carrying out a severe crackdown on public servants, stating that the current period is a highly challenging one for many.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after paying homage at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.

Rajapaksa claimed that the Sri Lankan Police have been “completely politicized” and alleged that national security has deteriorated.

He further stated that the public is facing significant hardships due to the heavy tax burden imposed by the government.

The MP also appealed to all individuals who feel they have been wronged to participate in the opposition rally scheduled to be held in Nugegoda on November 21.

Rajapaksa added that the rally is not intended to elevate anyone to power, but rather to urge the government to fulfill its promises made to the people.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Marketers must convince the govt. on the way forward  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Marketers must convince the govt. on the way forward  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for 'Innovative Brand of the Year' at SLIM Awards (English)

Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for 'Innovative Brand of the Year' at SLIM Awards (English)

NPP budget defeated in Padiyathalawa PS vote (English)

NPP budget defeated in Padiyathalawa PS vote (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-14

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-14

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism (English)

President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism (English)

NPP budget rejected in Dodangoda PS by opposition majority (English)

NPP budget rejected in Dodangoda PS by opposition majority (English)