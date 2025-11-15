Nov. 21 rally not to elevate anyone to power, but to remind govt of promises  Namal

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has accused the government of carrying out a severe crackdown on public servants, stating that the current period is a highly challenging one for many.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after paying homage at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.

Rajapaksa claimed that the Sri Lankan Police have been “completely politicized” and alleged that national security has deteriorated.

He further stated that the public is facing significant hardships due to the heavy tax burden imposed by the government.

The MP also appealed to all individuals who feel they have been wronged to participate in the opposition rally scheduled to be held in Nugegoda on November 21.

Rajapaksa added that the rally is not intended to elevate anyone to power, but rather to urge the government to fulfill its promises made to the people.