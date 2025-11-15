Disciplinary action against Senior DIG Lalith Pathinayake?

November 15, 2025   12:57 pm

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Lalith Pathinayake, who had been serving as the Acting Senior DIG in charge of the Police Administration Division, has reportedly been removed from the position by the National Police Commission, pending disciplinary action.

However, Lalith Pathinayake will continue to serve as the Senior DIG in charge of the Central Province.

Meanwhile, the National Police Commission has approved the appointment of Senior DIG Sanjeewa Dharmaratne, who is in charge of the Western Province, to the post of Senior DIG in charge of the Police Administration Division, which fell vacant following Pathinayake’s removal.

SDIG Dharmaratne is also currently serving as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), as IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya is presently overseas.

