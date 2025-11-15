Gazette issued amending maximum retail prices of canned fish

A Gazette notification has been issued amending the maximum retail prices (MRPs) imposed for canned fish, effective from today (15).

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), through this Extraordinary Gazette, has updated the MRPs for various types of canned fish.

The order, issued under Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 9 of 2003 (as amended), prohibits any local manufacturer, packer, distributor, or trader from selling, displaying, or offering for sale canned fish above the specified MRPs.

Accordingly, the new maximum prices are as follows:

• Tuna (425g) – Rs. 380 per can

• Mackerel (425g) – Rs. 480 per can

• Jack Mackerel (425g) – Rs. 560 per can