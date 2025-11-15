Interim report on public service salary scheme presented to Ministerial Consultative Committee

An interim report containing proposals and ideas for establishing the necessary framework and formal institution to develop a structured salary scheme and enhance professionalism in the public service was presented to the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government by the Chairman of the appointed subcommittee, Member of Parliament Chandana Sooriyarachchi.

This was presented during a meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, chaired by Minister (Prof.) A.H.M.H. Abeyrathna, recently (13) at Parliament, the Department of Communication of Parliament stated.

During the meeting, matters raised by Members of Parliament regarding the issues prevailing in Divisional Secretariats and Local Government institutions were discussed. Accordingly, the committee chairman instructed the relevant officials to take necessary measures regarding these matters.

Furthermore, proposals were made concerning the granting of pension benefits related to the positions previously held by individuals who became Members of Parliament after completing more than ten years of service in the public sector, it said.

As Members of Parliament who resign from their government positions do not qualify for a parliamentary pension, the necessity of considering this matter was also discussed. The committee chairman stated that further discussions will be held in the future and that attention will be directed towards this matter accordingly, the statement added.

It was also discussed that confusion has arisen within the public service due to changes made by the Public Service Commission to the efficiency bar cut-off marks listed in service minutes, recruitment schemes, and promotion procedures. Ministry officials stated that steps would be taken to reconsider this issue.

Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government P. Ruwan Senarath, Members of Parliament who serve on the committee, and several public officials participated in this committee meeting.