Woman linked to Kudu Salindu arrested with Ice worth over Rs. 1 mln

Woman linked to Kudu Salindu arrested with Ice worth over Rs. 1 mln

November 15, 2025   05:16 pm

A woman suspected to be connected to the drug network of notorious underworld figure and drug kingpin ‘Kudu Salindu’ of Panadura has been arrested with crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) worth over Rs. 1 million during a raid at a house in Rukgaha Road, Arukgoda.

Police have seized 50 grams of ‘Ice,’ several small packets used for packaging the drug, an electronic scale, a mobile phone allegedly used for drug trafficking activities, and Rs. 36,500 in cash suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

The arrest was made under the “Nation United – National Drive” following a tip-off received by the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Hirana Police. 

Investigations revealed that the suspect had moved into the rented house two months ago and had been engaged in distributing narcotics, police said.

During interrogation, it was uncovered that the narcotic substances were supplied by various individuals on the instructions of a Dubai-based figure known as ‘Ranaya,’ a close associate of ‘Kudu Salindu,’ and that the suspect had been responsible for packaging and distributing the drugs.

The 27-year-old suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Marketers must convince the govt. on the way forward  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Marketers must convince the govt. on the way forward  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for 'Innovative Brand of the Year' at SLIM Awards (English)

Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for 'Innovative Brand of the Year' at SLIM Awards (English)

NPP budget defeated in Padiyathalawa PS vote (English)

NPP budget defeated in Padiyathalawa PS vote (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-14

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-14

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism (English)

President claims taxpayer money was previously used to fund extremism (English)

NPP budget rejected in Dodangoda PS by opposition majority (English)

NPP budget rejected in Dodangoda PS by opposition majority (English)