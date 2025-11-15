Woman linked to Kudu Salindu arrested with Ice worth over Rs. 1 mln

A woman suspected to be connected to the drug network of notorious underworld figure and drug kingpin ‘Kudu Salindu’ of Panadura has been arrested with crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) worth over Rs. 1 million during a raid at a house in Rukgaha Road, Arukgoda.

Police have seized 50 grams of ‘Ice,’ several small packets used for packaging the drug, an electronic scale, a mobile phone allegedly used for drug trafficking activities, and Rs. 36,500 in cash suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

The arrest was made under the “Nation United – National Drive” following a tip-off received by the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Hirana Police.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had moved into the rented house two months ago and had been engaged in distributing narcotics, police said.

During interrogation, it was uncovered that the narcotic substances were supplied by various individuals on the instructions of a Dubai-based figure known as ‘Ranaya,’ a close associate of ‘Kudu Salindu,’ and that the suspect had been responsible for packaging and distributing the drugs.

The 27-year-old suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.