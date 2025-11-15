Over 1,000 more arrested in nationwide anti-drug raids

November 15, 2025   06:07 pm

A total of 1,056 suspects were arrested during 1,065 island-wide raids conducted within yesterday (14) under the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

During these operations, the police have obtained detention orders against 39 suspects while 53 others were sent to rehabilitation.

According to the Police Media Division, officers seized 331 grams of heroin, 01 kilograms 173 grams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), 03 kilograms 109 grams of cannabis, 52,165 cannabis plants, 332 hashish, 2,012 narcotics tablets, 572 methamphetamine and 06 kilograms 44 grams of marijuana, during the operations.

Police have identified 14 individuals directly linked to criminal activities and 288 persons with pending warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

In addition, 27 motorists were arrested for drunk driving, while 27 others were taken into custody for reckless driving and legal action was initiated against 4,189 persons for other traffic offenses, the police further stated.

