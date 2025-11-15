Completion deadline extended for 2025 decentralized budget projects

Completion deadline extended for 2025 decentralized budget projects

November 15, 2025   06:38 pm

The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular to all District Secretaries regarding the project proposals approved under this year’s Decentralized Capital Budget Program.

According to the circular, the project proposals approved under the 2025 Decentralized Capital Budget Program should be completed before December 15. 

The Ministry of Finance had stated in its previous circular MF/02/2025 that the proposals approved under the Decentralized Capital  Budget Program should be completed before today (15).

Accordingly, amending paragraph 3.3 of the circular containing the guidelines issued on January 29, the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, has issued the new circular instructing all District Secretaries to ensure the completion of the projects by December 15, 2025.

