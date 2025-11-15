Proposal to replace polythene bags with eco-friendly paper bags

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Environment, Agriculture and Resource Sustainability has proposed that the Ministry consider producing an environmentally friendly paper bag as an alternative to polythene bags.

The Committee has made the relevant proposal, drawing attention to the decision to impose a charge for polythene bags when purchasing goods.

The Chairman of the Committee, Member of Parliament Hector Appuhamy, has stated that it must be examined whether this measure would effectively reduce the use of polythene.

He further questioned officials as to which authority was responsible for determining the amount to be charged for polythene bags. In response, officials clarified that the relevant Gazette notification does not specify that a payment should be made for polythene bags.