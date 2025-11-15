Several high-ranking cops including Senior DIGs transferred

November 15, 2025   07:28 pm

Several transfers and appointments involving high-ranking police officers have been made as per a decision of the National Police Commission (NPC).

Accordingly, Senior Deputy Inspectors General of Police (SDIG) Sanjeewa Dharmaratne has been transferred from the post of Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province to the post of Senior DIG in charge of Police Administration.

Senior DIG S.C. Medawatte has been transferred from the post of Senior DIG Training and Advanced Training to the post of Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province.

Senior DIG Ranmal Kodituwakku has been transferred to cover the duties of the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women in addition to the post of Senior DIG in charge of the Crime and Traffic Directorate.

Meanwhile, Senior DIG T.C.A. Dhanapala has been transferred from the post of Senior DIG in charge of the Northern Province to the post of Senior DIG in charge of the North Central Province.

In addition, Senior DIG G.M.H.B. Siriwardena has also been transferred to the post of Senior DIG in charge of the Northern Province from covering the duties of the Police Headquarters and the post of Senior DIG in charge of the North Central Province.

Meanwhile, DIG N.L.C. Sampath Kumara has also been appointed as the DIG in charge of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

