Indonesia landslide kills 11 in Central Java, official says 12 missing

November 15, 2025   09:52 pm

A landslide after heavy rains in Central Java killed 11 people, Indonesia’s disaster management agency said on Saturday, adding that rescuers were searching for a dozen who are still missing.

The landslide in the city of Cilacap on Thursday buried a dozen houses in Cibeunying village, Antara previously reported the agency as saying, adding that the rescue was challenging as people were buried 3 to 8 metres (10-25 feet) deep.

“Eleven people have been found dead, three yesterday and eight more today. Twelve people are still missing,” the agency’s spokesperson Abdul Muhari told Reuters.

The Southeast Asian country’s wet season started in September and will last until April, the weather agency says, bringing a higher risk of floods and extreme rainfall.

Another landslide in January triggered by torrential rain in the Central Java city of Pekalongan killed at least 25 people.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

