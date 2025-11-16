Congo, M23 sign framework for peace in Qatar, more steps needed

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group signed on Saturday a framework agreement for a peace deal aimed at ending fighting in eastern Congo that has killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands more this year.

The agreement was signed by representatives from both sides at a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha.

It was the latest of several documents that have been signed in recent months as part of efforts, backed by the United States and Qatar, to end the decades-long conflict in Congo that has often threatened to escalate into a full-blown regional war.

The framework was described by U.S. and Qatari officials as an important step to peace but one of many that lie ahead.

MANY DETAILS REMAIN TO BE WORKED OUT

The top U.S. envoy to the region, Massad Boulos told Reuters the framework covered eight protocols, and that work still needed to be done to agree on how to implement six of them.

Boulos also acknowledged that implementing the first two protocols concerning the exchange of prisoners and the monitoring of a ceasefire, agreed in recent months, had been slow.

“Yes, they were a little bit slow in the first few weeks,” he told reporters after the signing. “Yes, people were expecting to see probably some immediate results on the ground, but this is a process... This is not a light switch that you just switch on and off.”

M23, in the latest of a string of actions supported by neighbouring Rwanda, seized Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city, in January and went on to make gains across North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

Rwanda has long denied allegations that it has helped M23, which has seized more territory in Congo than it has ever previously held.

CONFLICT CONTINUES IN CONGO AS TALKS FORGE AHEAD

In Congo, the violence has continued through the various diplomatic processes in Washington and Doha. On Friday, local officials reported as many as 28 people killed by Islamic State-allied militants in eastern North Kivu province.

Qatar has hosted multiple rounds of direct talks between the Congo government and the rebels going back to April, but they have dealt largely with preconditions and confidence-building measures.

The two sides agreed in July to a declaration of principles that left many key issues at the root of the conflict unresolved, and in October they reached a deal on the monitoring of an eventual ceasefire.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi said Saturday’s agreement set the parties on the path towards peace.

“Peace cannot be enforced by force, but is built through confidence, mutual respect and sincere commitment,” he said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies