Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

November 16, 2025   06:16 am

The Meteorology Department states that the low-level atmospheric disturbance to the east of the island has developed into a low-pressure system. 

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island, the Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, and Eastern Provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in several other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm is likely at some places in the Northern and Eastern Provinces. 

Fairly heavy rainfall exceeding 50 mm is likely at some places elsewhere, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Southern Provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

