Thousands protest crime and corruption in Mexico City as Gen Z protests gain momentum

Thousands protest crime and corruption in Mexico City as Gen Z protests gain momentum

November 16, 2025   06:48 am

A few thousand people took to the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to protest growing crime, corruption and impunity in a protest organized by members of Generation Z, but which ended with strong backing from older supporters of opposition parties.

In several countries this year, members of the demographic group born between the late 90s and early 2010s have organized protests against inequality, democratic backsliding and corruption.

The largest “Gen Z” protests took place in Nepal in September, following a ban on social media, and led to the resignation of that nation’s prime minister. In Mexico, many young people say they are frustrated with systemic problems like corruption and impunity for violent crimes.

“We need more security” said Andres Massa, a 29-year-old business consultant who carried the pirate skull flag that has become a global symbol of Gen Z protests.

Arizbeth Garcia, a 43-year-old physician who joined the protests said she was marching for more funding for the public health system, and for better security because doctors “are also exposed to the insecurity gripping the country, where you can be murdered and nothing happens.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum still has high approval ratings despite a recent spate of high profile murders that includes the assassination of a popular mayor in the western state of Michoacan.

In the days leading up to Saturday’s protest, Sheinbaum accused right-wing parties of trying to infiltrate the Gen Z movement, and of using bots on social media to try to increase attendance.

This week some “Gen Z” social media influencers said they no longer backed Saturday’s protests. While elderly figures like former President Vicente Fox, and Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego published messages in support of the protests.

Saturday’s march was attended by people from several age groups, with supporters of the recently killed Michoacan Mayor Carlos Manzo, attending the protest wearing the straw hats that symbolize his political movement.

“The state is dying,” said Rosa Maria Avila, a 65-year-old real estate agent who traveled from the town of Patzcuaro in Michoacan state.

“He was killed because he was a man who was sending officers into the mountains to fight delinquents. He had the guts to confront them,” she said of Manzo.

Source: AP
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)

PM Harini inaugurates Global Entrepreneurship Week 2025 in Colombo (English)

PM Harini inaugurates Global Entrepreneurship Week 2025 in Colombo (English)

Second Reading of Budget 2026 passed in Parliament with a majority of 118 votes (English)

Second Reading of Budget 2026 passed in Parliament with a majority of 118 votes (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-15

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Marketers must convince the govt. on the way forward  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Marketers must convince the govt. on the way forward  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for 'Innovative Brand of the Year' at SLIM Awards (English)

Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for 'Innovative Brand of the Year' at SLIM Awards (English)

NPP budget defeated in Padiyathalawa PS vote (English)

NPP budget defeated in Padiyathalawa PS vote (English)