Southern Province Governor Bandula Harischandra passes away

November 16, 2025   07:13 am

The Governor of the Southern Province, Bandula Harischandra, has passed away at the age of 62, sources confirmed. 

He is reported to have passed away following a sudden illness while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. 

He was 62 years old at the time of his death and was serving as a Senior Administrative Officer.

Harischandra received his secondary education at Sri Palee College, Horana, and later graduated from the University of Kelaniya. 

In 1991, he joined the Sri Lanka Administrative Service and was initially appointed as the Assistant District Commissioner of Elections for the Ampara District. 

He subsequently served as the Assistant District Commissioner of Elections in Galle.

He later held the positions of Divisional Secretary of Galle Four Gravets and Additional District Secretary of Galle, and also served as the Acting District Secretary of Galle.

Harischandra was subsequently appointed as the District Secretary of Ratnapura and later of Hambantota, before assuming duties as the Secretary to the Ministry of Social Empowerment, Welfare, and Kandyan Heritage. 

He also served as the Secretary of the Department of Wildlife Conservation and as the Additional Controller General of the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

