Police seek assistance to arrest suspect for attempted sexual assault of foreign tourist

November 16, 2025   09:44 am

Sri Lanka Police are seeking public assistance to apprehend a suspect involved in the attempted sexual assault of a foreign national woman.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred in the Arugam Bay area on October 25.

Accordingly, any information regarding the relevant suspect is requested to be provided through the following contact numbers:

Pottuvil Police Station: 063 2248022
OIC, Pottuvil Police: 071 8591168

