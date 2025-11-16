The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has reported that total tourism earnings for the first ten months of 2025 amounted to US$ 2,659 million.

Tourism earnings for October 2025 were recorded at US$ 186.1 million, it said.

The CBSL further noted that this represents a 4.9% increase compared to the earnings of US$ 2,533.7 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, according to the latest statistics from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), the total number of tourists who arrived in the country from January to November 12, 2025, was 1,972,957.

Of these arrivals, 443,622 tourists came from India, 180,592 from the United Kingdom, 144,308 from Russia, 123,053 from Germany, and 115,400 from China, the SLTDA said.

The number of foreign tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka between November 1 and 12, 2025, was 82,270.