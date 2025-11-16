GMOA to launch trade union action tomorrow

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to launch trade union action tomorrow (17).

The GMOA has taken this decision in protest against the failure to resolve issues in the health service and those faced by doctors through the budget presented by the President for next year.

The association stated that the authorities were informed about these concerns, but since no satisfactory response was received, the GMOA has decided to proceed with this trade union action.

Accordingly, GMOA secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa stated that the trade union action will commence from 8 a.m. tomorrow at hospitals across the island.