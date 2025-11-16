Man dies in accident on EllaWellawaya road

Man dies in accident on EllaWellawaya road

November 16, 2025   12:10 pm

An individual has died when a three-wheeler collided with a car at the third mile post along the Ella–Wellawaya main road.

At the time of the accident, three people were traveling in the three-wheeler, and all three sustained injuries, police stated.

The driver of the three-wheeler, who was critically injured, died upon being admitted to the hospital.

Police stated that the deceased was a 32-year-old resident of Ella.

The other two injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Wellawaya Base Hospital, while the Wellawaya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)

PM Harini inaugurates Global Entrepreneurship Week 2025 in Colombo (English)

PM Harini inaugurates Global Entrepreneurship Week 2025 in Colombo (English)

Second Reading of Budget 2026 passed in Parliament with a majority of 118 votes (English)

Second Reading of Budget 2026 passed in Parliament with a majority of 118 votes (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-15

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Opposition's expectations to oust the govt. lowering  Ananda Wijepala (English)

Marketers must convince the govt. on the way forward  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Marketers must convince the govt. on the way forward  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for 'Innovative Brand of the Year' at SLIM Awards (English)

Ada Derana wins Bronze Award for 'Innovative Brand of the Year' at SLIM Awards (English)