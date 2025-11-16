An individual has died when a three-wheeler collided with a car at the third mile post along the Ella–Wellawaya main road.

At the time of the accident, three people were traveling in the three-wheeler, and all three sustained injuries, police stated.

The driver of the three-wheeler, who was critically injured, died upon being admitted to the hospital.

Police stated that the deceased was a 32-year-old resident of Ella.

The other two injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Wellawaya Base Hospital, while the Wellawaya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.