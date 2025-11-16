Another 1,100 persons arrested in anti-drug raids

November 16, 2025   12:30 pm

More than 1,100 individuals have been arrested yesterday (15) during the nationwide operation launched to eradicate drugs from the country under the theme “A Nation United”.

According to the Police Media Division, a total of 1,115 suspects have been arrested during 1,131 raids conducted across the island.

Investigations are being carried out against 31 others under detention orders, police said.

Additionally, 63 drug addicts identified during the operation have been referred for rehabilitation.

During yesterday’s raids, officers also seized 531 grams of heroin and 754 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) among other drugs.

