Printing of drivers licenses which was suspended due to shortage of cards resumes

November 16, 2025   01:26 pm

The printing of driver’s licenses, which had been suspended due to the shortage of printing cards, has resumed.

The Department of Motor Traffic stated that the process recommenced last week.

Accordingly, arrangements have been made to print around 6,000 driver’s licenses daily.

It is reported that due to the lack of necessary printing cards, a backlog of nearly 350,000 driver’s licenses had accumulated in recent months.

With the supply of new printing cards, the Department has recommenced the printing process and plans to clear the accumulated backlog as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the Department of Motor Traffic plans to issue newly applied-for driver’s licenses within 14 days in the future.

To facilitate this, all district offices will be connected through an online system and several districts have already been linked to the system, the Department said.

In addition to the main office in Werahera, driver’s license printing is also being conducted at the Hambantota and Anuradhapura district offices and printing operations are expected to begin soon in the Kurunegala district as well.

