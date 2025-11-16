Weather advisory issued for heavy rainfall

November 16, 2025   01:57 pm

An ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rains for the next 24 hours has been issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Prevailing rainy conditions are expected to continue in the Northern and Eastern provinces due to the low- pressure area in the vicinity of the island, the Met. Department stated.

Accordingly, heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in these areas.

The general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and severe lightning during thundershowers.

