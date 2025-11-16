Drug-prevention committees to be established in all schools and universities

A circular will be issued to establish drug-prevention committees in all schools and universities across the country, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated.

Speaking at a program held today (16) at the Kalutara District Secretariat, Minister Wijepala said that the circular will be issued tomorrow (17).

This initiative is part of the national operation to eradicate drugs, carried out alongside the program to establish National Operations Committees in government institutions.

Accordingly, a circular will also be issued tomorrow through the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, instructing all ministries, departments, and state institutions to establish drug-prevention committees.

Furthermore, through the Secretary to the President, instructions have been given to the Secretary to the Ministry of Social Empowerment to issue a circular to establish drug-prevention committees in non-governmental organizations as well.

Minister Ananda Wijepala also stated that the office associated with the 1818 hotline of the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board will be opened on November 22 in Colombo.

Commenting further, Minister Ananda Wijepala said:

“This problem has escalated to a very serious level. It is causing great harm to society. As the government, we have decided to remove this issue from society.”