Final rites of late Southern Province Governor on Tuesday

November 16, 2025   06:18 pm

The final rites of the late Governor of the Southern Province, Bandula Harischandra will be held on Tuesday (18) at the Samanala Stadium in Galle.

His remains will be kept at a private funeral parlour in Colombo until tomorrow (17) at 2:00 p.m., after which they will be taken to the official residence of the Southern Province Governor for the public to pay their respects.

Thereafter, the final rites are scheduled to take place on Tuesday (18) at the Samanala Stadium in Galle.

The Governor of the Southern Province, Bandula Harischandra passed away at the age of 62.

He passed away following a sudden illness while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

Bandula Harischandra joined the Sri Lanka Administrative Service in 1991 and held various posts in the state service until his demise.

